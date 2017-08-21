Search on for missing hiker

Search parties were unsuccessful in their attempts yesterday to locate hiker Richard Baird who went missing on Saturday in the Aripo forest.

Baird, of Rousillac, a computer technician at Petrotrin, was last seen around 2.15 pm.

Baird, a frequent hiker was a first timer to Aripo and has a knee injury, his family told the T&T Guardian.

Relatives said they along with residents of the area and members of Island Hikers Club began searching around 5 am yesterday for Baird. The group were on a hike to the Aripo waterfalls.

Around 4 pm, teams from the Fire Service Search and Rescue and other arms of the National Security around 4 pm joined the search. The search was called off around 6 pm and expected to resume this morning.

In an unrelated incident, a Chaguanas man who went into the Blanchisseuse forest on Friday was found floating in the river near an area called Three Pools. According to police, Kimmel Robertson, of Falcon Avenue, Edinburgh 500, Chaguanas went into the forest around 4.30 pm and was found around 4 pm yesterday.

Police said Robertson, 26, was dressed only in his underwear when he went into the forest. Police said his body will be taken to the Forensic Science Centre, St James for an autopsy to determine the cause of death. —Jensen La Vende