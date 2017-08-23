Banker takes up job as Public Utilities Minister

Banker Robert Le Hunte will today be appointed Minister of Public Utilities.

His appointment will in effect reduce the workload Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, who had assumed the portfolio in June after Fitzgerald Hinds was reassigned as Minister in the Ministry of the Attorney General and Legal Affairs.

Le Hunte will take the oath of office at a ceremony at the Office of the President in St Ann’s today.

According to a press release from the Office of The Prime Minister Le Hunte, a career banker, who last held the position as managing director of HFC Bank Ghana Ltd, will be tasked with the responsibility and business of government including administration of the department under that ministry.

Le Hunte will also replace Walede Michael Coppin in the Senate. The incoming minister is a graduate of Economics of the University of Western Ontario, Canada. He holds an MBA from the University of Manchester, UK and an MSc in Accounting from the University of West Indies.

He was an Executive Director at HFC Bank Ghana Ltd since April 2013 and its Executive Director of Risk Management until April 2015. He was also Managing Director from April 2015 up until Monday.

According to the release, Le Hunte is a former General Manager of Special Projects of Republic Bank Ltd and Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Barbados National Bank Inc. He has held the position of Chief Executive Officer of Barbados National Bank and served as Director at Barbados National Bank Inc & subsidiaries. He also functioned as a Director of National Enterprises Limited from June 1, 2012, to November 2013.

He is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Trinidad and Tobago.