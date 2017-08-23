Duke swimming to T&T in ferry fiasco protest

Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Minority Leader Watson Duke intends to make good on his promise to swim from Tobago to Trinidad in protest against the unreliable inter-island ferry service, as well as the deficiencies in the procurement process for the Ocean Flower 2 cargo vessel.

During a news conference in Tobago yesterday, Duke said the swim is scheduled for Monday and will start at the Scarborough Fishing Facility. He said he was fed up with the sea bridge dilemma and is ready to take action if nothing is done to rectify the issues affecting Tobagonians.

He said from 8 am Monday the Minority Council and some of the fishing folk will be staging the swim protest from Tobago to Toco.

“We are not sure exactly where we will reach in so far as Toco, Sans Souci, Port-of-Spain, wherever we reach, whether it be North Coast. By whatever means is necessary, we will take it by that means, but we will commence by swimming,” he said

Duke said he was aware of the risks involved but said he is prepared to risk his life for the betterment of the island by giving a voice to all those being affected by the sea bridge woes.

“We are doing this understanding the peril out there, understanding that the water is mixed and the currents are heavy, that there are different types of fish out there that could be dangerous, understanding that it may be the very last time we come back on this side,” he said.

“We are talking about the granny who is trying to sell bunch of fig, the school child trying to attend school in Trinidad and just the father who is trying to get his glasses repair in Trinidad. All of these persons have been seriously affected. We have tried every single thing to raise this issue on the national agenda. We have definitely tried to place it there and keep it there, unsuccessfully, we have gotten a lot of talk and no action.”

The distance in the nearest points between Trinidad and Tobago is approximately 25 miles, with some describing the conditions as brutal, but Duke said the swim will be a relay with all the necessary precautions being taken to reduce any risk.

“We will have life vests, Coast Guard, fishermen around us, rescue team, doctors, nurses, but we are doing it for Tobago. We were elected to represent Tobago and we intend to live out our days as representatives to represent Tobago and represent the core beliefs of Tobago,” he said.

However, certified rescue diver Dave Elliott yesterday told the T&T Guardian that the decision by Duke and his team did not make any sense.

He said while the swim from Tobago to Trinidad was possible, it would be a disastrous task for an average individual to undertake.

“It is not physically possible to do that for an untrained person. You need to be properly trained to do those things,” he said.

“You can black out in the water. There are so much things to consider, even the wet suit you wear will determine your outcome. When you are dealing with the sea there’s a combination of different things, winds, tides, currents and waves, those things determine your speed and distance.”

He said the distance and deepness and temperature of the water were key things to consider, but the fact that many of them are untrained swimmers was even bigger.

“There’s also the risk that the wake from a ship could affect a swimmer in the water because it’s a shipping lane. Apart from other threats, an untrained swimmer is at risk of experiencing fatigue, dehydration and hypothermia can also set in.

“Honestly, I do not see them swimming past Rockley Bay (Lambeau). Surprisingly, sharks are the least of their problems,” he said.