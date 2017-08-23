Ex-con gunned down at Golconda

Two months after being released from prison on firearm-related charges, San Fernando labourer Darryl Vincent was gunned down while relaxing at his home on Tuesday night.

Vincent, 49, of Phase II, Ridgewood Gardens, Golconda had a long criminal record, including convictions for gun and drug possession.

In 2014 when police stopped him during a breathalyser exercise, he lied about being a driver for former attorney general Anand Ramlogan. He was fined $4,500 for failing to give a breath specimen and for resisting arrest. In 2003, he was acquitted of the 1997 murder of 61-year-old Rio Claro businessman Raffick “Mickey” Kabul.

According to reports, Vincent was sitting on a couch on the front porch of his home, eating a pack of peanuts. Witnesses reported hearing loud explosions around 9.48 pm and saw a vehicle speeding off.

Southern Division police, including ASP Neptune, Insp Don Gajadhar, Insp Sookdeo, Cpl Williams, woman Cpl Mohammed and PC Rambhajan responded and found Vincent slumped on the couch.

Despite police setting up a dragnet for the suspects, no one was held up to late yesterday.

An autopsy by forensic pathologist Dr Valery Alexandrov revealed that Vincent was shot nine times, possibly by two suspects. Alexandrov said he recovered copper jacketed and solid lead jacketed bullets from the body.

However, he said that Vincent was standing when the gunmen shot him. He attempted to block the gunshots and suffered three gunshot wounds to his left hand.

The location of the other wounds suggested that he was able to turn around and run but then suffered a fatal shot to the back. He fell on the couch and died.

Handyman killed at Claxton Bay

A Claxton Bay handyman was found murdered in the old train line community yesterday.

Premchand Anand, 60, also known as “Burroughs”, was discovered on the roadway by residents after several gunshots were heard. By the time Couva police arrived on the scene, Anand, who was bare-chested at the time, was already dead. Investigators said he did odd jobs in the community and lived along a river bank.

No one was held for his murder up to yesterday. An autopsy is expected to be done today at the Forensic Science Centre.