CNMG to be wound up, TTT returns

Cabinet yesterday took a decision to wind up State-owned Caribbean News Media Group (CNMG) television and restart the media house under its former name T&T Television (TTT), which was well known years ago for programmes like Community Dateline and Panorama News.

Confirmation came from Minister of Communications and Public Administration Maxie Cuffie, who said the reason for CNMG’s impending closure was because it was not performing to its mandate and had failed to attract sufficient market share.

Cuffie said the decision was not only to wind up CNMG, but to restart TTT. He said TTT, which closed it doors over a decade ago, had maintained a strong brand identity even up to today.

“What we are attempting to ensure, that we have seamless transition from CNMG to TTT.... TTT will be devoted to local content, local programming and government information. This decision is in keeping with the recommendations of the committee that was engaged to deal with the future of CNMG.”

In 2015, Cuffie said there were consultations and a report was produced by the then board of CNMG and the Government Information Services Limited (GISL).

He said Government is currently doing a manpower audit to determine what positions and levels would be needed at TTT.

Cuffie said CNMG’s current staff are free to send in their applications to the new organisation. He opted not to say when CNMG will be wound up, saying a news conference will be held today to give further details on their next move.

Asked what was the hold up in making its decision, Cuffie said they needed too look at CNMG’s asset base.

“There are several competing directions at which we could have gone. We have taken some time to actualise the recommendations, but I think everyone agreed and understood that CNMG was not performing according to its mandate. CNMG had failed to gain the kind of market share that had been envisaged,” he said.

In going forward, Cuffie said they would go back to TTT local programming and news, which would be broadcast on channels 2 and 13. They will also keep radio station Sweet 100. Cuffie said recently, members of the local film industry asked for TTT to be revived, which they took into consideration.