Daylight shooting

Police officers cordon off a section of Farm Road, St Joseph near WASA’s headquarters following a shooting incident which left one man in hospital yesterday. According to reports, around 6.30 am, Dyke Skeete was at the home of a woman at Bangladesh, off Farm Road when they got into an argument. The woman’s brother reportedly intervened and chased Skeete along Farm Road before shooting him several times. Skeete was taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, where he was warded in a stable condition up to late yesterday. The suspect was not arrested by police up to late yesterday but investigators said his arrest is imminent. Photo by:SHIRLEY BAHADUR