PM given wrong info

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has been given misinformation on the tendering process and deal involving the Ocean Flower 2.

Bridgemans Services Group vice president Andrew Purdey made the comment yesterday as he sought to clear the company’s name in the ongoing ferry fiasco in an exclusive interview given to Guardian Media.

Purdey said he had to come to Trinidad to clear the company’s name following statements made by Rowley. He said the comments made “a few days ago that something was wrong with the procurement process, our name was involved, I felt I was compelled to come and speak to it.” He said it was “a bit saddening” that the client, the Port Authority, had been reacting to what he said was “false information.”

“Where does all the negative energy come from? I have no idea. One thing I don’t like is that the client reacts to the false information when they have the facts before them.”

He said acting against a time constraint to fill a gap on the sea bridge, the Port Authority of T&T had selected the Cabo Star and Ocean Flower 2 out of 13 vessels put to it by Bridgemans.

Purdey said his company submitted 13 vessels to the PATT in the period April 12 to “the time we got the contract on June 16th.” They owned none of the vessels offered, but acquired ownership of the Cabo Star on June 9 and the Ocean Flower on June 20, mere days before the announcement by the PATT and Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan that the two vessels were to take up service on the sea bridge.

He insisted the Port acted responsibly in the interest of the country, saying PATT admitted there was a weak system on the sea bridge “and they wanted us to fill a gap to make sure that they had the sea bridge in effect. I think the Port acted responsibly and we acted with them to supply them with various options.”

Asked when the negotiations with the Port Authority began, Purdey said, “We had first contact from the brokerage group on April 10.”

The brokerage firm Horizon, he said, had “reached out to the market and we responded on April 10th.”

Two days later, the company, through the broker, was making submissions to the Port.

Their point of contact, he said, was Kenny Shipping, owned by Lester Kenny, who identified himself to GML as the local agent for the brokerage firm referred to Purdey as “Horizon,” but which Kenny kept referring to as Verizon.” Kenny, Purdey said, sent all their submissions “the Port directly.”

Asked how he came into contact with Kenny, he said it was done through one Diego Serrano, who was their point of contact at Horizon.

Purdey admitted he was the “chief negotiator for Bridgemans,” and at the Port he said several board members were very effective, as he singled out vice chairman Adrian Beharry and Port CEO Charmaine Lewis. He said at the negotiations with the port there were always “four, five, six people in the negotiations. They were extremely professional and very organised.” Sometimes, he said as many as 10 people were involved. His team was three.

During the negotiations, he said the maintenance history of both the Cabo Star and Ocean Flower 2 were put on the table.

Purdey explained: “We were working we believe on a competitive process. We were bringing ships to the port for their assessment and we kept supplying until we found something that suited their needs.”

But he said the high tourist season in Europe made getting vessels hard. It was only when the Port agreed that the Cabo Star and the Ocean Flower 2 were suitable that Bridgemans “did an arrangement with the comptroller of the ship” and proceeded to purchase it, Purdey said. He refused to divulge the cost they paid for the vessels, saying “we had to pay premium to take it out of service and to get it for the port.”

Purdey denied the vessels were laid up and had not been operating since August last year. Lloyds Registry, he said, had examined the vessels and they were deemed to be good.

He also denied anyone from the ruling People’s National Movement was part of the process.

“I have been in business for thirty one years and I have an excellent reputation. I will fight to the death anyone who says to the contrary,” he said noting the company and its principals “do not need exposure to anything that is not ethical.”

He said on April 10 the company saw an opportunity and “we pursued it.”

Kenny also denied he had any links with the PNM, saying “My God no, it’s a frenzy. I am not affiliated with the PNM government, there is no one affiliated with the PNM Government at Kenny Shipping at all.”

As to his relationship with Horizon, he said the company had done business with him before and contacted him when they saw the Government was looking for vessels for the sea bridge.

Purdey said while the Government had paid a mobilisation fee for the Cabo Star, “we have received no money for the Ocean Flower 2 whatsoever.”

He said he was willing to cooperate with all and every investigation which has been launched into the procurement of the vessels, saying “I am open to meet with anybody. I do not want to get into nasty details of false allegations. I want to get solutions and if it means meeting with anybody to say here are the facts I will meet any of them any day of the week.”

Vessel in excellent condition now

While Purdey walked with several documents relating to negotiations with the PATT, including the contract, he declined to give us copies of the documents, saying he needed permission from the Government to do so. But he said if asked he was willing to present the documents to the Joint Select Committee of Parliament, which begins public hearings into the circumstances surrounding the procurement of the vessels on September 4.

Asked who from the PATT invited him to meet with them, he said “Charmaine Lewis was the point of contact.” Having provided the port with information on vessels which they had sourced, he said they were invited to come and meet with them. It is normal, he said, for such negotiations to take three to six weeks and that is exactly what happened in Trinidad.

While the Cabo Star arrived within the contracted time and has been operating the sea bridge, the PATT has cancelled the charter for the Ocean Flower 2. Purdey admitted the cancellation was in keeping with the exit clause of the contract which dealt with late arrival.

Asked why the vessel missed the two deadlines set for its arrival here, he said as a less robust vessel the Transatlantic crossing from Korea to Japan, Russia and Andalusian Islands was tough. The vessel, he said, having sailed “2000 nautical miles had a catastrophic engine failure, losing a bearing and a piston.”

He said 2000 nautical miles is like 100 trips between Trinidad and Tobago, suggesting that any vessel which does that kind of mileage without maintenance could run into problems.

Purdey felt the problems which developed were because of the time constraint imposed by the PATT to get the vessel here by early August. The mechanical failures “were unplanned,” but he insisted the PATT was kept in the loop every step of the way.

“But we had engine failure and we lost 14 days,” he said, adding when vessel got to Panama maintenance work was done and it is now docked in Curacao holding because of a “lull in negotiations” with the Port.

Purdey said: “Now the ship is in such excellent condition it will be in service for a long time. We did work from head to toe.”

While he did not see the report of the PATT chief engineer Brendon Powder, he said the report was used to address a number of issues on the vessel.

He said Bridgemans is now hoping to “open up discussions in the near term” with the PATT to get the Ocean Flower 2 reintroduced and have given them some undisclosed options for their consideration.

He boasted that the Cabo Star was transporting more vehicles on the sea bridge than its predecessor, the Super Fast Galicia and said they are continuing to improve the service working alongside the PATT. He said the vessel is in “good mechanical condition and is certified” and they were hoping to increase the cabin space on the vessel from the current 130 to 160 within the next two months.

As to truckers’ complaints about the lack of cafeteria and other amenities on the vessel, he said under their contract “we provide the vessel and the crew” while the other amenities are for the PATT to attend to.