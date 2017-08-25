Local agent in business for 23 years

Lester Kenny, the local agent for Bridgemans Services Group LP, says he has been in business for 23 years and has been very active.

Kenny, who operates his ‘shipping agency’ out of his Freeport home, told Guardian Media yesterday that he is also not affiliated to the ruling People’s National Movement.

Although he has been in the business 23 years, his company was formed in 2014, coincidentally the same year Bridgemans Services started its operations in Vancouver, Canada.

Bridgemans said yesterday it has completed several complicated projects transiting vessels from Eastern Europe to Australia and there have a project currently under way off the coast of Belgium which is supporting wind farms, a project which Bridgemans’ Andrew Purdey said is “working beyond expectations.”

Purdey said the company’s offices are in Vancouver. Both Bridgemans Services Limited PLC and Bridgemans Trinidad Limited, according to Purdey, have the same directors - four Canadians and one US citizen. He said there is no Trinidad and Tobago national on the board of Bridgemans Trinidad Ltd.

The directors are Brian Grange, Andrew Purdey, Paul Cheung, Larry Thompson and Peter Kutell, the lone American who works out of the company’s Vancouver office.

Purdey said the company has three vessels, the Cabo Star, Ocean Flower 2 and the Bufort, which they own and “there is no debt so we are a very serious company with a lot of resources and capacity.”

Defending the company in the face of suggestions the tendering process involved in the acquisition of the Ocean Flower 2 by the Port Authority of T&T was compromised, Purdey said Bridgemans is an “ongoing business with hundreds of employees and a very good reputation.” He said the company’s “financial hub and operating headquarters is in Panama.” He said they are hoping to do “a good job in Trinidad and get a 36-month contract so that we can make some money. Right now we are taking a huge risk and look at how it is going.”

“We are here for the long term because the only way our investment can pay off is if we are here for the long term,” Purdey told the T&T Guardian.

Purdey said coming to T&T was an eye opener.

“I have never been used to full contact media,” he said, as he lamented that in this country it appeared contracts were negotiated through the media.

It is also the first time his company had one operational contract while another was under investigation.

“I have never been in this situation before and I don’t like it at all,” he said.

As for Kenny, he said his company, Kenny Shipping, “was just a normal services company and in 2014 I made it a limited liability company.”

He refused to say whether his company had sourced any other vessel at any time for any lease put out.

Kenny said his company had a board of directors but he refused to disclose names. He did say, however, that he wanted to move his business to the cruise ship complex.