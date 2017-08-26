Rowley heads to US for medical Friday

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley will be leaving the country on Friday to do his annual health check in the United States.

Rowley revealed that he would be leaving the country for a few days while he performed the role of deejay on the Barber Shop programme on radio station i955 FM yesterday.

Rowley’s deejay name was “DJ K.”

Asked by host John Benoit about his health, Rowley said his all is well.

“I must say thank God my health is good, but I try to be conscious I am not as young as I used to be, matter of fact next Friday I go off to do my annual medical,” Rowley said.

“A year ago I went to California and I had a bit of a scare and they examined me and told me they will want to see me again in a year and well, this is August so I am going off next week Friday for a few days to make sure.”

Last August, Rowley took a ten-day trip to California, USA, where he undertook several tests and also took a brief vacation.

The US check-up was prompted after his local doctors did a prostate-specific antigen (PSA) test locally which showed his score was on the higher limit.

Speaking at a post-Cabinet press conference last year, Rowley said he was in the best of health after undergoing a battery of tests for prostate cancer and being cleared by his doctors.

Rowley also appealed to African men in T&T to get themselves tested for prostate cancer, a disease which has been claiming many lives.

Rowley yesterday said he was not hiding any major ailment and any claims to contrary are “mischief.”

“I am managing my blood pressure, I am paying attention to my prostate health and that is about it,” he said.