Only man alive to do it offers his support

Grande Riviere resident Raymond La Croix, the first man who swam from Trinidad to Tobago, is supporting Public Services Association president Watson Duke on his swim today from Tobago.

La Croix, who achieved his swim in 1993 after two failed attempts in 1991 and ‘92, spoke to Duke yesterday, giving him some pointers and how to go about his swim today. He said he felt if Duke pursues and accomplishes the swim, “it will send a strong message and the ministers would listen and bring some solution to the people of Tobago.”

A former WASA employee and father of four, La Croix, 63, told T&T Guardian that for one to swim from Tobago to Trinidad it takes a lot of preparation. He said one must be physically, mentally and spiritually fit because it is not an easy task, noting he had wanted to do it since he was a teenager.

“It cannot be done in quick time, there must be preparation. I am longing to do it again, “ he said.

La Croix said he was preparing for his venture from the age of 17 and was bent on achieving this goal. He said he trained in Grande Riviere.

“I got down into serious training, walk up and down all mountains in Trinidad and my best walk was through Blanchisseuse,” he said.

“I was self-motivated and I went to the waters with God, full of confidence, most important removing all fears. I went out to Toco and the current did the rest, I was actually coming down on current. I had done it for myself not for any fame or glory.”

La Croix said he took 14 hours to complete his swim but was never recognised for his effort.

“It just went unnoticed,” he said, noting he had a special aptitude for swimming.

“I work with water and like water and lived by the sea. It was a great, great experience. I saw sharks swimming next to me, big sharks, but remained calm and did not make too much noise by my swim strokes in the water. I exhibited no fear and believed in God. God made the sea for us we could command the sea.”

On all of his swims he said the T&T Coast Guard assisted him, but admitted that during training he was once stopped by the same Coast Guardsmen who though he was an escaped prisoner.

La Croix said he believes it is easier to swim from Tobago to Trinidad as the current assists swimming. He added that at times strong current and rough water can steer you off course.

