Woman’s body found in carpet on river bank

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a woman whose decomposing body was found in a river in central Trinidad yesterday morning.

According to reports, shortly after 10.30 residents of Penn Trace, Enterprise, Chaguanas, contacted police after they noticed the woman’s body wrapped in a rug on the river bank near a bridge.

When Homicide detectives arrived on the scene they noticed a hand protruding from the rolled up rug and called in fire officers to help recover it.

Investigators said the body was in an advanced stage of decomposition and they will have to wait until an autopsy is performed at the Forensic Science Centre in St James this morning to determine her cause of death.

The body was not removed from its makeshift wrapping , which will be opened at the centre by a pathologist to search for forensic evidence.

The scene was inspected and photographed by crime scene investigators.

However, police believe the body may have been dumped at another location and was transported by the river before it became lodged in a pile up of debris near the bridge.

Several groups on social media network Facebook yesterday post pictures of the body, along with a picture of a unnamed 21-year-old woman they claimed to be the victim. But police had not confirmed the victim’s identity up to late yesterday.

While Homicide detectives were on the Enterprise scene, they were called to a murder in Montrose, Chaguanas.

According to reports, around 2 pm, Ricardo Phillip was at his apartment when someone knocked on his front door.

Phillip answered and was greeted by two gunmen who immediately shot him several times. He was pronounced dead on the scene by a District Medical Officer (DMO). Phillip’s autopsy will also take place at the FSC this morning.

Investigators said Phillip was known to police and had recently moved to the area.

Detectives of the Region Three Homicide Bureau are continuing investigations.