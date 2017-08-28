Krysis on 4 charges

One of the leaders of Unruly Isis gang appeared in court yesterday charged with four offences including resisting arrest and assaulting a police officer.

Avinash “Krysis” Seepersad, also known as Abdul Wakeel, appeared before Chaguanas Magistrate Wendy Dougdeen-Bally.

Seepersad, 33, of Enterprise, Chaguanas, was arrested by the police last week Wednesday at Circular Road in Enterprise.

He was granted $30,000 bail by a Justice of the Peace last Friday.

His mother-in-law Rhonda Mohammed accepted responsibility to ensure Seepersad attend each court date and also report to the Cunupia Police Station twice a week between 6 am and 6 pm as a part of his conditions of his bail bond.

According to the charges, Seepersad allegedly used insulting language towards PC Anderson Ramjattan as well as resisting arrest as four police officers attempted to search him for illegal items.

Seepersad pleaded not guilty to all charges. He was represented by attorney Fareed Ali.

Ali told the court that Seepersad had lacerations about the body and suffered a broken nose during the incident. The court ordered that the evidence the prosecution intends to use against Seepersad be disclosed to the defence between September 22 and his next hearing date which is September 29.

Ali said the police version of facts was far from the reality of the events and intended to go full trial to resolve the issues.