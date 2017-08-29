You are here

Anand Ramlogan arrested

Published: 
Tuesday, August 29, 2017

Former attorney general Anand Ramlogan has been arrested.

At about 6 am today, officers led by acting Deputy Police Commissioner Harold Phillip went to Ramlogan's Palmiste Park home where they informed him he was under arrest for two offences.

The offences are (i) misbehaviour in public office and (ii) perverting the course of justice.

This is a developing story.

 

