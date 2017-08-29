Increasing the number of exporters in T&T is a strategic focus of exporTT which drives some of the activities the company places emphasis on.
Anand Ramlogan arrested
Published:
Tuesday, August 29, 2017
Former attorney general Anand Ramlogan has been arrested.
At about 6 am today, officers led by acting Deputy Police Commissioner Harold Phillip went to Ramlogan's Palmiste Park home where they informed him he was under arrest for two offences.
The offences are (i) misbehaviour in public office and (ii) perverting the course of justice.
This is a developing story.
