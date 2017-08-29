Ramlogan denied "moral support"

Several colleagues of Anand Ramlogan were denied access to the former attorney general this morning as they attempted to visit him just hours after his arrest.



The group of four attorneys arrived at the Police Administration Building at the corner of Sackville and Edwards Street, Port-of-Spain at around 9.45 am, where Ramlogan was being interviewed over offences related to misbehavior in public office and perverting the course of justice.



The attorneys who said they were there for moral support spent 45 minutes in the building before exiting and speaking to media.



While being interviewed by reporters, the attorneys were called by police.



They went into the building and exited within a minute before leaving the scene.