vox pop independence

Questions:

How do you think Trinidad and Tobago has fared during its 55 years of independence?

What are your fondest memories of independence?

What is your independence wish for T&T?

Tony Blackman,

vendor,

Petit Valley:

From then to now a lot of development took place.

People no longer under colonial rule.

I just wish it is a holiday so I could take my rest because I am a hard working man.

Desmond Mounsey,

MTS employee,

Morvant:

Not too bad. We are a very young nation and we have done well.

Going to school, Dr Eric Williams, having a good time, it was nice.

I wish the people could live good. I fed up with the race talk and we here together. We reach an age where it supposed to be a thing of the past even in Parliament. It don’t sound nice.

Alyssa Collette,

student,

San Juan:

I like them (protective services) and want to be like them.

I like the parade and the fireworks.

Happy Independence Day.

Phillip Gibbings,

pensioner,

Cascade:

As far as I see the man who make this country get independent faze the agriculture and put too much trade unions in power.

My memories is good of the Red House system and the flag.

Is to demolish these building in Port-of-Spain and put a proper system and put buildings so it won't have a traffic jam.

Frank Lewis,

pensioner,

Arouca:

It could be plenty much better. On average its 65 per cent.

We must carry out the foundation of Dr Eric Williams where every creed and race find an equal place. The government should be more up to standard.

Michael Hernandez,

CCC student,

Carenage:

I find we have developed plenty and the economy is growing but it is dropping and it is not a good thing. They are trying harder with the crime rate.

Last year it had fireworks like the showerfall.

My wish for Independence is for it to be bigger and better.

Kevon Williams,

CCC student,

Beetham:

It has progressed better and rise from how it was in them days. More modernised and good access and overall nice.

My last Independence was fireworks and friends chilling at the Savannah.

I wish for more life.

Mirakel Philips,

student,

Diego Martin:

Good and the mean people should not do what they doing. From slaves to now it was a good improvement.

The fireworks.

I wish that we not be worrying about who killing who.

Kimberlyn Joseph,

student,

Barataria:

They did very good. I can't take the killing so much.

The fireworks.

I wish they could stop all the killings and crime.

Destiny Philip,

student,

Diego Martin:

The crime.

The fireworks.

I think they should stop the crime and we should be more united.

Melissa Singh-Boodhoo,

clerk,

Sangre Grande:

A lot of development has happened locally.

Looking at the parade in the morning with the family.

More unity, especially among young people, and less crime.

Sonia Achille,

teacher,

Diego Martin:

We have made some progress but with the progress we are seeing a lot of ills manifesting now.

Is seeing the armed services dressed in their uniforms looking smart and patriotic and hearing the music from the different bands.

My wish that we really we become free in our thinking ways and doing everything for a purpose.

Steve Diaz,

contract worker,

Arima:

From the 60s to now we have tall building but as a people they more on their own mission and you hardly have that togetherness we had. We fall down.

My memories fade. When I was younger the parade. Stand at the side of the road and wave flags. You felt more patriotic. Real patriotism is lacking.

More peace for the country.

Eston Dean Calder,

karoake entertainer,

Arima:

We have done well. We made a lot of progress as a nation and government is still trying to get a foothold as to what people want.

Getting independence signifies we get our county into one.

I wish people take this Independence Day to reflect on the crime rate, loyalty, corruption, one country and band together or we can't go forward.