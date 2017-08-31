2 men shot in drive-by

Two men are currently warded in hospital after being wounded in a shooting in El Socorro yesterday.

Police said shortly after 1 pm, residents Chanka Trace, El Socorro South, reported hearing a volley of gunshots in their community.

When they came outside several minutes later, they found two men lying on the road with several gunshot wounds.

Their attackers were reportedly seen driving away from the scene.

The two victims were taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex in Mt Hope where they both remained warded in a critical

condition up to last night.

The victims were identified by police as Bobby Ramlogan, 48, of Prizgar Road, San Juan and Ram Balo, 55, of Bamboo Settlement, Valsayn.

Ramlogan has a house close to where the shooting occurred and police believe that Balo was visiting him when they were ambushed by the gunmen.

No one had been arrested up to late yesterday.