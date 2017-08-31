PM urges T&T to come together as winning team

Rhondor Dowlat

Following through on the words of T&T's most recent sporting heroes, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley is urging citizens to support each another as Government seeks to implement the most progressive strategies and policies to attain economic, social and cultural growth and development.

Earlier this month, in what was deemed an incredible pre-Independence Day gift, T&T witnessed the "fantastic four" - Jarrin Solomon, Jareem Richards, Machel Cedenio and Lalonde Gordon - bring home the country’s first ever gold medal in the 4x400 metres relay event at the IAAF World Championships in London, England. A few days earlier, Richards made his mark in the 200 metres event with a bronze medal.

This followed the achievements in July of Akeem Stewart, who secured gold in the men’s F44 shot putt and javelin events at the 2017 World Para Athletics Championships in London.

Rowley noted these achievements in his speech marking the country's 55th anniversary of Independence.

"I noted the remarks of the young men as they spoke to the media after their races. When asked about their achievements, the young men described themselves as being “focused and fearless.” They declared that they had "made up their minds” and that “our country can achieve if we work together.” On this Independence Day 2017, let us move forward with the focus, grit and determination demonstrated by our athletes," Rowley said.

"Like our athletes, let us make up our minds to be focused and fearless on being the best we can be individually and collectively. I believe that we are a winning team of capable, enlightened citizens. Let us come together as a winning team."

Rowley said as a small island developing state, T&T has always depended on its creativity, willingness to work hard and ability to stand firm together as a nation.

In order to continue on the path of growth and development, Rowley added that "we the people are mandated to foster a strong patriotism, as well as our own capacity to take full advantage of opportunities through clear focus, grit and determination."

He said despite our challenges, "T&T continues to live up to the promise and potential we demonstrated in 1962 and we can ill-afford to falter now."

Rowley insisted that citizens must strengthen the democratic institutions and implement policies that are tailored to specific conditions and developmental objectives.

"In so doing, we will increase our chances of success exponentially," Rowley said.

The PM also implored citizens to re-commit to the nation's motto "Together we aspire, Together we achieve."

"On behalf of the Government, I wish each and every citizen of the Republic of T&T a safe and happy Independence. May God continue to bless our nation," he said.