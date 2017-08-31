vox pop independence 2

Questions:

How do think T&T has fared in its 55 years of Independence?

What is your fondest memory in our 55 years of Independence?

What is your Independence wish for 2017?

Dhanoo Sookoo,

Sangre Chiquito:

Failed state, food insecurity and increased food bill. We are dependent, not independent

In 2010, two farmers received awards. Happy that Vasant Bharath was made Minister of Agriculture and Food Production.

My Independence wish for T&T is for us to focus on agriculture. Do what is necessary for policies in place to increase food production. A decrease in food prices will improve the life of citizens. Crime will stop.

Harrilal Khadoo,

Cumuto:

None or little progress, plenty commissions of enquiry.

Independence parade.

For progress and a united Trinidad and Tobago. Find solutions to crime.

Elvis Jackson,

Grande Riviere:

Backward, no progress, too much evil.

Keshorn Walcott won a gold medal.

Parents should be exemplars to their children as well as parliamentarians. To get serious when it comes to dealing with our youths. No more killings.

Hyacinth Pavy,

Toco:

Progress slow. Sometimes I feel we are not totally independent as the country have to import too many things.

Going to Independence Day parade at the Savannah.

For the country to unite, put race aside and as a multi-cultural country let us live in unity for T&T's development.

Andraied Richardson,

Vega De Oropouche:

Aspiring to be first world country.

Looking at Independence parade fascinates me.

To go forward with less crime and corruption.

John Belcome,

Fishing Pond:

Independence is serving its purpose. I want to see more happening, especially for the youths.

People develop a love for one another but politicians putting them apart. People could see themselves as people to bring back the country.

God intervene and bring some solution to crime. Stop the blame game. Have a pleasing society.

Grace Smith,

North Eastern Settlement:

Get better roads, water supply, hospitals and free education for our children.

Love among our people. Keshorn Walcott brings home gold.

Love and unity for each other and good governance.

Ramroop Ramtahal,

Plum Mitan:

Not so good, a quick change in government stalls progress. Have braced the storm so far, but there is the need for improvement.

When electricity and pipe borne water came to my community.

More action and less talk by ministers. Stop corruption, solve crime and take back country.

Spence St Clair,

Ojoe Road, Sangre Grande:

Failing state, not much improvement to problems.

Independence parade.

Wish for Government ministers to speak the truth, stop the corruption and stop wasting time on corruption. Address the problems facing those in need. That a permanent and efficient ferry to Tobago comes on stream. Stop the appointment of friends to high office and victimisation.

Meena Gopie,

Mayaro:

Not too much done. Areas for improvement.

Hurricane Alma destroyed my house and to date, I have not gotten any assistance.

To see government provide computers, books to students, suffering, poverty addressed, live in harmony for a better T&T, stop the race and address the crime that is plaguing the country. Put God first before making decisions.