Couple held with guns and drugs

A couple from central Trinidad are among three people expected to appear in court today charged with possession of guns and narcotics. They were arrested in two separate police exercises between Wednesday evening and yesterday.

In the first exercise, a 29-year-old Maracas man was arrested during an exercise led by Sgt Sterlin Taylor and including Cpl Shiraz Ali and Constables Lindon Holder, Varin Manna and Jibrael Ali. They found a revolver with two rounds of ammunition and a quantity of marijuana in a white panel van at Maracas and arrested the driver of the vehicle.

The exercise was part of an ongoing effort by officers to arrest a man in the Maracas/Las Cuevas area they say is a “kingpin” in drug trafficking along the north coast.

In the second police exercise, Central Division officers led by Sgt Persad and Cpl Bassant went to a house at Union Village, Couva, armed with a search warrant and arrested a couple after finding two 9 mm revolvers along with 28 rounds of 9 mm ammunition in their possession. They also found 13 transparent packets containing high grade marijuana with an estimated street value of $250,000.