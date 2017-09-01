Tonight's CONCACAF World Cup Qualifier match between T&T and Honduras will be shown live in all Caribbean territories, with the exception of T&T.
TT World Cup Qualifier blocked on Flow Sports
Friday, September 1, 2017
According to a press release from cable and internet provider Flow, the match will be blacked out in this country.
Flow apologised to its Flow Sports viewers for any inconvenience but did not provide reasons for the blocked programming.
