Woman slain,daughter hurtduring brawl

JENSEN LA VENDE

A 44-year old woman and a 58-year-old man have been killed in separate incidents, carrying the murder toll to 332 for the year.

In the most recent case, police reports are that Tabatha Richards died just after midnight yesterday, shortly after arriving at the Port-of-Spain General Hospital.

Police reports stated that Richards, of Sixth Avenue, Barataria, along with her daughter Missy, 18, had been accosted by a group of women who stabbed the mother and daughter. While Richards died, her daughter remained warded in a serious condition up to yesterday.

A 17-year-old was arrested and is assisting police with their investigations. The stabbing took place around 11.30 pm, police said.

But this version of events differed from what residents said took place. When the T&T Guardian visited Sixth Avenue yesterday, residents said the mother and daughter were the aggressors after the daughter was involved in a fight with the other teenager and lost. The residents gathered near the scene of the killing said the 17-year-old acted in self-defence after she was attacked. They claimed the teen was dragged out of her home and beaten and during the fight took a knife away from one of her attackers and stabbed them both. Region Two Homicide detectives are continuing this investigation.

In an unrelated incident, Roger Rivers, of Mohammed Street, St Augustine, was found dead by a neighbour on Monday afternoon.

Rivers was chopped in the back of the head five times, with one chop wound severing the spinal cord, his autopsy said yesterday.

In a telephone interview yesterday, the father of two was described by his children as a humble man who did handy work in the area and was well liked.

Police said Rivers was threatened in the past but could not say for what reason and suspect his death may be linked to this as he was not known to be involved in any criminal activity.