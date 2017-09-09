Police probe three more murders

Relatives of two men killed under similar circumstances in south Trinidad are baffled as to what may have triggered their deaths.

The relatives spoke with the media at the Forensic Science Centre, St James yesterday.

The deceased men, Ryan Alexander, 27 of Union Village, La Brea and Recardo Duntin, 35, of Samuel Cooper Road Fifth Company Moruga, were both found murdered in cars parked in lonely areas.

Duntin was found at Murray Trace, Siparia on the driver’s seat. Police suspect he was shot to the back of the head and robbed of his wallet and one of his two smart phones.

He was left with $1000 cash. Alexander was found early yesterday morning in the front passenger seat.

Alexander’s relatives said he left his home to catch crab. The father of two was described as a helpful man who was a labourer. They said he had no enemies.

Duntin’s relatives said the father of one was a quiet man, They added that on Thursday afternoon when they last saw him he was telling them about enrolling his son in a primary school in Ste Madeleine. The relatives added that vengeance will be God’s and they are hopeful that police will apprehend his killers soon.

In an unrelated killing, police were yesterday seeking assistance in identifying a man found murdered at Upper Duncan Street, Port of Spain.

Police said residents heard gunshots around 11.55 am and found the man, of African descent, face down on the ground.

The victim is believed to be on his early 20s and was wearing a pair of black slippers, blue three quarter jeans and blue jersey.

The location of the body comes two years after the headless body of David Maraj was found stuffed in the trunk of a BMW. His head was found near a dumpster in Gonzales hours earlier.