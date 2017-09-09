Residents sent scampering again

Residents of New Grant, Princes Town were forced to lock their windows and doors, some too frighten to venture outdoors, as millions of locusts invaded their community yesterday morning.

However, one of the braver residents of Watt’s Road, Harold Rambaran, walked out onto the road to get a better view of the swarms of locust as they passed over his house and into the forested area across the road.

The short-horned grasshoppers left in their wake bitten leaves, with some branches almost bear after the insects had their fill and flew away.

Rambaran’s wife, Sandra, said she first noticed the locusts around 11 am.

“I did not know what it was at first. I close up the place. When my husband came from work he told me what they were,” she said.

Rambaran was not sure if the insects attacked the gardeners’ crops as they had done last week in other communities.

“We didn’t hear anything yet,” he said.

Last week, locusts had terrorised residents in Rio Claro, Agostini, Clear Water, Enid Village, Ecclesville, El Guanapo, Tabaquite Road and Deep Ravine.

There were also reports, prior to that, of the locusts invading communities in Moruga.

Commenting on the locusts during a function at Petrotrin yesterday morning, Agriculture Minister Clarence Rambharat said they were now heading into the forest to nest.

“They have chosen the pathway from Moruga, through Mora Valley to Rio Claro and into the forests. So that is gone,” he said.

However, he said the bigger challenge is the nesting period.

“They next is the ground so we will have to intensify our work during the September to November period so we could locate the nest and destroy them because once they get wings and start to fly, it becomes very, very difficult to manage them, in this stage.”

He added: “What we saw in Rio Claro, they were high up in the trees. I saw no damage to any food crops, those were low down on the ground, they weren’t eating, they were interested in getting up in the trees.

“But when they hatch, before they get wings, that is when they are low in the ground looking for food and that is when they become destructive.”

He said as a result of this, in the first quarter of 2018 they “will be seeing signs of whether we have done a good job or whether we have not done a good job.”