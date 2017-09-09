Soldier charged with sex assault on two minors

A Lance Corporal with the T&T Regiment was released on $80,000 bail when he appeared in court yesterday charged with sexually assaulting two minors ages eight and 14. The offences are alleged to have taken place almost three years ago.

Curt Collins appeared before Magistrate Adia Mohammed in the Port-of-Spain court. He was not called upon to plead to the charges.

As with all cases of sexual offences, Mohammed cleared the courtroom of members of the public including media personnel before the soldier’s appearance.

Only police officers, his relatives, his attorney Brent Winter and a uniformed member of the Regiment’s Military Police were allowed in court for the hearing.

The soldier is accused of three charges of indecently assaulting the children in 2014.

His father was accepted as surety for his bail by Mohammed but his relatives were still seeking approval of his bail bond to secure his release up to late yesterday.

The soldier was arrested by Cpl Reyes of the Carenage Police Station at e Teteron Base in Chaguaramas on Thursday at the end of an investigation which began after the children told their parents of the attacks and they were reported to police.

Hewas remanded to reappear in court on September 22.