Couple in court forBroadbridge killing

A Morvant couple will appear in court today charged with murdering ex-National Museum curator Dr Claire Broadbridge at her Fondes Amandes, St Ann's home on September 2.

John Smith, a 34 year-old joiner and his 32 year-old common law wife Virginia Nedd, of Seales Avenue, were charged yesterday evening.

The 80-year-old Broadbridge was found bound, stabbed repeatedly and her throat slashed at her home. After killing her, her attacker/s attempted to torch her home by setting fire to furniture, which alerted neighbours who called the Fire Service. The fire officials found the woman’s lifeless body in her bedroom.

Speaking with the T&T Guardian yesterday, Broadbridge's son Stephen said he hopes the evidence gathered by the police is enough to successfully prosecute the case. He said he was very disappointed in some of his mother’s neighbours who failed to hand over video footage that may have assisted police with their investigations.

Broadbridge has been very critical of what he called the lack of testicular fortitude of the citizens to stand up against crime.

In an unrelated matter, a 26-year-old Charlieville man is now assisting police with their investigations into the stabbing death of Dominican Republic national Esther Rodriguez on Monday night.

The man, who claimed he loved the hotel worker, allegedly claimed he was attacked by the woman over his non-payment of a $1000 loan. Police said a resident was crossing the Assaraff Road, Charlieville walkover around 10.30 pm Monday when he saw Rodriguez's body on the southern side. The man stopped a nearby Highway Patrol vehicle and the officers cordoned off the scene.