Man killed in PoS gun attack

A 38-year-old man was murdered in Laventille yesterday afternoon, while his 71-year-old neighbour is now warded in a critical condition after being hit by a stray bullet.

According to police reports, around 5 pm yesterday residents of Wharton Street Extension heard gunshots and later found the body of Corey Williams on the roadway. Williams’ neighbour Melville Rawlins was shot and was taken to the Port-of-Spain General Hospital where he remains warded. Williams’ killing took the murder toll to 343 for the year.

Meanwhile, a 27-year-old man who was shot in the head three years ago died on Saturday due to complications affiliated to his injury.

According to police reports, Mikhail James died at the Port-of-Spain General Hospital after he was taken thereafter suffering multiple seizures at home. James was shot in the head on May 28, 2014. He survived but remained hospitalised for months.

James, who was cared for at home by his wife Onika James, was the father of eight and six-year-old boys. His autopsy showed he died from asphyxiation related to the seizures caused by the bullet lodged in his head.

James, in a telephone interview with the T&T Guardian yesterday, said her husband was left paralysed on the left side of his body following the shooting. It was late last year near her birthday that he began speaking and was recovering, she said, adding she was hopeful for her husband’s recovery.

James said she is now taking it “one day at a time” as she now has to care for her two sons, but said she was doubtful she will get justice for her husband's death.