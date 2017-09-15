PM: I called Nazimon fake oil claim

GEISHA ALONZO

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley is admitting that A&V Drilling owner Nazim Baksh is his friend.

In confirming this at yesterday's post-Cabinet press conference, Rowley said he also could not wait to call him when the alleged fake oil fiasco involving Baksh's company and Petrotrin first broke.

Rowley, who said he knew Baksh "very well," added that he "did not know what all of his friends would do all of the time," but said if a person was his friend he would not "deny or disown" the person on the grounds that an allegation was made.

"Being a friend means something and we are all to be held accountable for our own individual conduct. And if it is I am expected that I say I don't know Mr Baksh then I will not do that," Rowley said.

He said when he first heard the news he called Baksh only to find out that he too was out of the country at that time.

"When I first saw the report it was shocking news. I did call him and he has denied it in very firm terms," Rowley said.

Asked whether he thought it was appropriate for him to call Baksh, the PM said "of course it was."

"In fact, I couldn't wait to call him to find out what all this was about and he said he did not know," Rowley said.

Rowley was out of the country when the issue was brought into the public domain last Sunday by Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar.

In fielding questions yesterday, the PM lauded Persad-Bissessar for bringing the issue to the fore, saying he would have done the same if he had similar information as the Opposition. But in the same breath, he accused her of "jamettery" in her handling of it, saying the facts should be first confirmed.

However, he said the claims also reflected concerns that there was a systematic failure on the part of Petrotrin not only to effectively tackle corruption, but also to bring people to account.

"I am concerned about this to the point that I am frustrated. You cannot have certain kinds of operations and expect a certain kind of result," Rowley said

But he said said the facts ought to be first confirmed before any decision could be taken to refer the matter to the police or DPP.

"If this particular matter pans out it raises some serious concerns as to what goes on in Petrotrin. Petrotrin needs to be treated in a particular way and in a more serious way," the PM said.

On whether Baksh was a financier of the People's National Movement (PNM), Rowley said he would not be surprised as many financiers of political parties were private citizens.

"If I tell you that I am in an election or the PNM is in an election and you didn't contribute I would take a very dim view of that. The business sector has always made financial contributions but no one ought to be demonised for that," the PM said.

On whether the swearing-in of Baksh’s daughter Allyson Baksh as a senator was a political favour, Rowley denied this saying she was "hired based on qualification."