Trini pilots tell of ‘bittersweet’ landing in BVI

Being part of the relief efforts for those severely affected by Hurricane Irma in Tortola has been a “bittersweet one” for two of T&T’s local pilots— Dale Dass and Marcus Deonarine as they have put their own lives at risk to help those in desperate need.

On Wednesday, Dass and Deonarine boarded their jointly owned Piper Aztec six-seater light twin engine aircraft from Trinidad to Grenada where they loaded up 800 pounds of relief supplies, including emergency medical supplies, baby food and baby products. Its destination¿—the severely hit island of Tortola in the British Virgin Islands (BVI).

Speaking with the T&T Guardian yesterday, Dass expressed pride and happiness in being able to bring relief supplies to those, who have suffered tremendous loss during the powerful and very destructive Hurricane Irma.

“It was very heart breaking for us going into Tortola and as an aviation person, moreso to see planes overturned and millions of dollars worth of infrastructure completely destroyed.

“At the same time, we were very happy to get in items that are much needed. Imagine these people do not have basic water,” Dass said.

Dass and Deonarine operate the Tropical Interisland Express where they buy and sell planes from light aircraft to medium aircraft—now and then commercial planes.

They are also commercial and ferry pilots and part of a bigger group of local pilots.

But getting the supplies to the BVI was very risky for them as they were warned that they would be “entering at their own risk.”

Not being able to confirm whether or not they would have access to fuel in Tortola, they landed in Nevis, a 50-minute distance from Tortola for refuelling purposes to and from the BVI.

“We did have our concerns especially when you hear on the radio control they telling you to enter at own risk. It was one that we accepted to take and its outcome…successful,” Dass said.

Recalling the last few minutes of approaching Beef Island, Tortola, Dass said when they entered Puerto Rico’s airspace they were taken to the closest point at ten nautical miles before handing over to the tower control frequency for the airport in Tortola.

For them, though, communication was a major issue and they had to communicate with other aircraft all around them to ensure a safe approach.

“With the equipment we have on board it allows us to see other aircraft and allow us to request position, speed, altitude and distance.

“There was a lot of helicopter traffic but all were so helpful to us,” he said.

In the end, Dass and Deonarine were able to land at 7.50 am Wednesday on Tortola’s very short 4,600 foot runway safely and have the relief items delivered.

“On the ground we saw a lot of US military planes delivering relief items. It was overwhelming to see the support from the US military helping,” Dass said.

Dass has extended his services to further help from agencies/larger private companies, who would want to have emergency relief supplies delivered to the Hurricane Irma-battered islands to contact them at [email protected] or 678-5823