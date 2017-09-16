A&V Drilling

A&V Oil and Gas and its owner Nazim Haniff Baksh are demanding compensation from Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar for the pecuniary loss and damage from the publication of a Petrotrin internal audit report.

Through attorneys Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj SC, Ronnie Bissessar and Varin Gopaul-Gosine, the company and Baksh are also demanding a written apology from the United National Congress (UNC) leader.

They claim she is “directly responsible for every publication and re-publication of the defamatory words of and concerning Baksh and A&V, and every consequent libel by virtue of such publication and re-publication.”

The pre-action protocol letter, which was sent yesterday afternoon, gives Persad-Bissessar until 4 pm Monday to issue in writing a “full and equivocal retraction and apology in terms to be approved by Nazim Baksh and A&V.”

It accuses her of using the interim audit report with “malicious intent and to score political points.”

Persad-Bissessar is also being asked to give a written undertaking not to publish or re-publish any of the defamatory words or similar defamatory words against Baksh and A&V and to remove the video recording of the UNC political meeting, as well as her speaking notes used at the meeting from her Facebook page.

The Opposition Leader is also being asked to make an offer to pay Baksh and A&V compensation for loss and damage suffered as a result of the publication of the defamatory words and to give a written undertaking to pay the legal costs incurred.

If there is no written response from Persad-Bissessar agreeing to the terms of this request, Baksh and A&V will begin legal proceedings against her for damages and other relief.

The company will also seek an injunction from the High Court to restrain the publication by Persad-Bissessar of any further defamatory or similar defamatory words of and against Baksh and A&V.