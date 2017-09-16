CAL brings home T&T nationals today

Caribbean Airlines (CAL), in its continued support exercise in the relief effort by evacuating people from the hurricane ravaged islands, is expected to operate another relief flight today.

Since Hurricane Irma, CAL has contributed to and continues to support the hurricane relief effort by operating flights to Tortola and separately to Antigua to evacuate people.

Today, from Port-of Spain to St Maarten a CAL flight will depart at 7 am.

The flight will leave St Maarten for Kingston at 9.35 am with nationals of Jamaica and other Caricom countries who have been affected by the hurricane.

The aircraft will turn around in Kingston and depart at 11.15 am (Jamaica time) to St Maarten with supplies from Jamaica.

According to a release issued by CAL’s head of corporate Communications, Dionne Ligoure, the flight will then collect T&T nationals and other Caricom nationals from St Maarten and depart at 3.30 pm for Piarco International Airport.

That flight is expected to land at 5.05 pm.

“Kindly note that in accordance with the conditions established by the authorities in St Maarten, the airline will not carry any commercial passengers on these flights,” the release stated.

With significant support from corporate T&T, CAL is moving relief supplies and essential goods like water, canned food, tarpaulins and other products.

“As a responsible corporate body, Caribbean Airlines will continue to assist government agencies and other stakeholders to co-ordinate emergency relief and get help to people as quickly as possible,” Ligoure said.

“The employees of Caribbean Airlines continue to work to support the people of St

Maarten and the British Virgin Islands, at this challenging time,” she added.