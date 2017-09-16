Petrotrin board gets two advisors

State-owned Petrotrin yesterday appointed Robert Riley and Leroy Mayers as advisors to its newly-appointed board.

Both men are expected to bring a wealth and knowledge as it relates to the energy industry.

The announcement was made yesterday by Petrotrin chairman Wilfred Espinet in a letter dated September 15, which the T&T Guardian obtained.

The appointment comes two days after Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley called on the board to appoint independent investigators to probe the current fake oil fiasco at the company, which he said must be properly done.

In welcoming the advisers, Espinet said he was confident that “their tenure advising the board will reap tremendous benefit to Petrotrin.”

Espinet said Riley is widely known for his career at BP, which spanned over two decades. Riley, who was the recipient of the Chaconia Gold Medal, also served as chairman and CEO of bpTT and several boards.

Mayers, a former permanent secretary of both the Ministry of Energy and Ministry of Finance, also served as a director at the National Energy Corporation and Trinidad Generation Unlimited.