PM told: Be careful with language

Leela Ramdeen, head of the Social Justice Commission and a member of the Equal Opportunity Tribuna, said Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley’s “jamettery” comment, which was directed at Opposition Leader Kamla Persad Bissessar, is unbecoming of a leader.

She said as Prime Minister Dr Rowley be careful about the language he uses.

“Leaders need to use language to lift people to a higher place.”

Ramdeen said the Equal Opportunities Tribunal Ramdeen has been trying to get people to learn to respect each other.”

“I am now realising how divided we are as a country in terms of ethnicity and race.

Nobody should have to boast that they have a friend of a different race.

The mere fact that someone has to say I have an Indian friend is not good enough, we should be building fraternity with the entire society,” she said

Outspoken Seventh Day Adventist Pastor Clive Dottin said he was “totally disappointed” at Dr Rowley’s comments.

“Trinidad is a very difficult place to govern as Dr Rowley himself has suggested we have a combination of race, class and religion and gender and if not properly managed could prove to be a very explosive phenomena,” he said.

“Because of the economic and social challenges in the country leaders on both sides of the political spectrum must be extremely careful in their selection of language.”

Pastor Dottin said Dr Rowley must be “a unifier and not a polariser”, adding that politicians must remember that young people are searching for mentors,

Contacted for comment Khadijah Sinanan of the group Womantra said: “We don’t have a comment at the moment.”