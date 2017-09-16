Trini woman: I’m safe

I am alive and well… so are my two children.

These were the words sent to Jaily Lah Lum Wai, 63, of Newtown, Port-of-Spain yesterday by Aliyah Gill, who was said to be missing since Hurricane Irma’s landfall on St Maarten last week. Gill, who is Trinidadian, migrated to St Maarten a few months ago with her two children ages two and five.

Up to Thursday, Lum Wai and Gill’s sister, Kimberly, expressed worry and concern over their constant failure to get in contact with her.

However, being able to grapple at a temporary supply of communication service, Gill reached out to Lum Wai telling her that she and her two children survived the category 5 hurricane and not too worry.

She, however, revealed that her (Gill’s) home sustained minimal infrastructural damage, also her restaurant.

“She is ok. I am so happy to hear. She lost her doors to her home and restaurant but the structures are standing firm, which is also great news,” Lum Wai said.

Gill, however, did not confirm to her aunt, whether or not she will return to Trinidad temporarily or not.

“I am thanking God that she is safe and sound because not hearing from her after the destructive hurricane was very worrying for us,” Lum Wai said.

RD