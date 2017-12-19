Burkie helps police catch car thief

Sea Lots community leader Cedric “Burkie” Burke yesterday helped police apprehend a car thief and recover a stolen car.

But in a telephone interview with the T&T Guardian hours after his act, Burke said he was being targeted by the police and had in the past been discriminated against. He said around 5 pm he was telephoned about the stolen car, which was found at the home of the mother to his children. He said he went there with attorney Richard Clarke-Wills and said he was told by police he was being accused of being in possession of stolen property. However, Burke said the house has an open yard and he did not live there, while no one was home when the car was dropped off there.

Burke said he later reviewed CCTV footage and saw two men had parked the car there and left. He recognised one of the men and was able to track him down.

The man later arrived at the house and told the police he dropped off the stolen car there. The man was arrested and Burke and Clarke-Wills were invited to the St Joseph Police Station to assist the police as the car, a white Nissan AD wagon, was reported stolen from Mt Hope. There, they provided the camera footage and Burke was interviewed. He was then allowed to leave around 7.50 pm.

Asked if he felt he was being targeted by police, Burke said yes.

Burke and his driver Keon Bain are currently suing the State for malicious prosecution and false imprisonment over their arrests during the 2011 state of emergency (SoE).

“There is evidence to show that I am being targeted, it is no longer a matter of feeling. That is a norm, I am being targeted, discriminated against and stereotyped, but I will survive,” Burke said, adding he made himself “most present” at the house yesterday because it involved his children.

Police yesterday confirmed Burke was not arrested and charged for any offence since they apprehended the man who allegedly committed the offence. The also confirmed that at the time the vehicle was found at the home Burke was not there.

Burke was the centre of controversy in June this year, after his appearance at the swearing-in ceremony of Port-of-Spain South MP Marlene McDonald at President’s House, led to her firing by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley days later.

McDonald had been then returned to the Cabinet as Public Utilities Minister by Rowley, she having been removed previously while the Integrity Commission was probing allegations against her.