Emailgate finding

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar says the outcome of the police probe into the “Emailgate” allegations brought by Dr. Keith Rowley in 2013 proves he’s “unfit” to lead T&T.

Earlier this week, acting Police Commissioner Stephen Williams was reported to have said the Emailgate probe had been completed and police had found it to have no substance.

In a release on this yesterday, Persad-Bissessar said, “I’ve remained firm in my view the emails are fake, and this was a deliberate attempt by then-opposition leader Rowley to mislead the Parliament and public.

“Now, four years later, yet another investigation has found nothing of substance in Rowley’s spurious allegations. His actions have now been proven to be nothing more than attempts to malign me.

“These reckless allegations, which have now been shown to have ‘nothing of substance’ according to the police, are yet another example that Dr.Rowley cannot be trusted.”

She added, “ The person now holding the office of Prime Minister deliberately misled the Parliament and attempted to impugn members of the PP Government. He must be held accountable. I call on the DPP to take action in this matter.”

Persad-Bissessar explained that in June 2013, a month after the Emailgate allegations were taken to the Parliament by Rowley, US forensic computer scientist Jon Berryhill concluded the alleged emails were ‘of a fraudulent nature and in August 2014, Google Inc, through a certified affidavit, indicated the emails didn’t exist.

“The Integrity Commission also cleared me and the Parliament of any impropriety. Time and again, Rowley has shown he’s not fit for the office which he holds. It is now imperative that he resigns, and call an election,” she said.