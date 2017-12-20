Ex-journalist challenges police raid

Former investigative journalist Anika Gumbs is taking the Commissioner of Police Stephen Williams to court for failing to provide her with a copy of the search warrant used to raid her premises last July.

Gumbs, of St Joseph, was yesterday granted permission to challenge the actions of police officers who seized her phone and laptop on July 17.

She claimed that her cellphone and laptop contained material from other journalistic sources and she expressed fear that confidential sources could be exposed.

Officers then told Gumbs the items were needed as part of their investigations into the 2015 witness-tampering case involving former attorney general Anand Ramlogan made by Police Complaints Authority (PCA) director David West.

The raid on Gumbs’s home was led by DCP Harold Phillip.

In hearing the application yesterday, Justice Ronnie Boodoosingh ordered that the Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi be joined as a party to the action.

Gumbs in her application said she was not satisfied that the “police were in possession of an actual search warrant or that the warrant was obtained in accordance with the law.”

She also complained that the police refused to allow her and her legal representative to view a copy of the warrant, adding that after the execution of the warrant and seizure of her property, her lawyers wrote the Commissioner of Police for a copy of warrant but never obtained it.

Jagdeo Singh, Dinesh Rambally, Kiel Taklalsingh and Criston Williams instructed by Stefan Ramkissoon appeared on behalf of Gumbs who is hoping to get compensation as well as payment of legal costs.