Robbery accused has seizure in court

A mother of three accused of committing several armed robberies collapsed in court yesterday, after she, her sister and boyfriend were granted bail in the total sum of $1.3 million.

Maxine Marshall fell on the floor of the San Fernando First Magistrates' Court and suffered an apparent seizure as she and the co-accused were being escorted back to the cell area.

Instructing the court security to call the EHS ambulance, Senior Magistrate Cherril-Anne Antoine inquired about Marshall's condition before she went into her chambers.

When Marshall's "seizure" stopped police officers helped her off the floor and out of the court to await the arrival of the ambulance. - SASCHA WILSON