12 guns, 2,000 roundsof ammo seized in raid

A Barrackpore man who rears tilapia was arrested after South Western Task Force and Penal CID officers raided his home and allegedly found a large cache of arms and ammunition yesterday.

According to a police report, around 6.30 am Sgts Victor and Ali, Cpl George, Cpl Singh and other officers executed a warrant at the home of the 40-year-old man at Jaipalsingh Street where they allegedly found 12 firearms and 2,164 rounds of ammunition.

Among the firearms were six pistols, four revolvers and two rifles and an assortment of ammunition. Investigations are continuing.