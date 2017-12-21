Bail denied for accused bank burglar

A 40-year-old Freeport man was denied bail after he appeared before Senior Magistrate Jo-Anne Connor charged with stealing over $3 million from First Citizen’s bank.

Hardath Solomon, of Mission Road, Freeport, Solomon was due to appear before a Port-of-Spain Magistrate but the matter was taken to the Chaguanas court since the crime took place within that jurisdiction. It is alleged that on September 23, Solomon, using a blowtorch cut a hole to gain entry into the Montrose branch and made off with $3,000,030. None of the money has been recovered by investigators.

Solomon was informed that there were some discrepancies with his criminal record as the police records show he had 20 matters, while he claimed to have less.

Connor adjourned the matter to January 4, next year when the police are expected to provide his criminal tracing before bail is considered. Solomon was represented by attorney Criston Williams.