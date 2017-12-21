Body of ex-confound in trunk

Homicide detectives probing the murder of Kerwin Buchan have found two criminal records that may give insight into the reason for his death.

Investigators said he was known in the Port-of-Spain Division as a narcotics offender.

However, they were still trying to verify whether both records belong to Buchan. Officers said both records had close dates of birth.

The body of the 42-year-old-man, of Coconut Drive, Morvant, was found in the trunk of a silver Mitsubishi Lancer in the early hours of yesterday near the entrance of the Brian Lara Stadium.

An autopsy could not be done yesterday as no relatives came forward to identify Buchan’s body. Morvant police made contact with a relative, however, that person had not reached out to investigators up to late yesterday.

A report stated that Gasparillo police were on patrol around 12.40 am when saw a car that was parked along the Gasparillo Bypass Road, Tarouba.

The officers noticed that the trunk was open and no one around. On checking, they found Buchan lying inside with what they suspect was a gunshot wound to the head. His hands were tied and duct tape covered his mouth.

Supt Yusuff Gaffar and Insp Subhas Panday visited the scene and coordinated search efforts for possible suspects. However, no one was held up to late yesterday.