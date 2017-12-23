Mayor to cops: Get drunk drivers off road

Shastri Boodan

Chaguanas Mayor Gopaul Boodhan is calling on the police to step up patrols and enforce the use of the breathalyzer over the holiday weekend. Boodhan said “Annually we have to face the horror and pain that comes with road carnage because of drinking and driving. I am appealing to the motoring public to have a designated driver and those who have to drink, please stay away from driving. I am also asking the police to step up patrols ad ensure that people are administered the breathalyzer. We want to keep drunk drivers off the roadways. The deaths lead to broken lives, broken families, children without parents, the consequences are too great when people die in road traffic accidents.”