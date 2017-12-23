PM’s Christmas message Time to thank Protective Services

This season of thanksgiving is the perfect time for all of us to acknowledge and thank the men and women who put their lives on the line on a daily basis to keep us safe from the country's criminal element, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has said.

Rowley made the statement in this year's message to the nation for Christmas Day.

"Much like previous years, the issues associated with addressing crime and national security have remained in the forefront. The complexity of these issues is such that no one action would totally reverse the scourge but this Government is steadfast in its resolve to bring about the stability and security that the people of this nation deserve," Rowley stated.

So far this year 485 murders have been recorded.

"Every resource and avenue that is available to us will be explored and utilized in the pursuit of these national objectives. In this season of thanksgiving, it is an opportune time for each and every one of us acknowledge and thank those men and women who on a daily basis put their lives on the line to keep us safe from the harm that could most certainly overcome us from the criminal element which reside in our country. We must also thank the families who support and sustain as we keep them always in our prayers," he said.

Rowley said while he understands that many people in the country are facing challenges of one kind or another, he is confident that strategies implemented by the Government will cause "improvement in the fundamental areas of our economy as well as other areas of national life".

"Although we have indeed experienced many difficulties as a nation, there are many reasons for us to be optimistic about our future," he said.

Rowley also thanked citizens for coming to the aid of regional neighbours that were ravaged by hurricanes this year.