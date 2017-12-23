Suruj: AG must be neutral

Tabaquite MP Surujrattan Rambachan says Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi must adopt a quality of neutrality and must not meddle in police investigations.

Rambachan's comments were a direct response to a public statement from Al-Rawi that the emailgate matter was far from over.

Rambachan said as one of those accused, and given the recent statement by the Police Commissioner, he felt that political manipulations were possible and that justice could be tampered with.

Last week, acting Commissioner of Police Stephen Williams said that the police had completed investigations on emailgate and “nothing of substance was found”.

Rambachan said the PNM Government has been demonstrating a “get them at all costs” attitude when it came to the UNC.

"I wish to remind the AG that he is AG for all the people and not the PNM. In forgetting that as AG he must adopt a quality of neutrality that is beyond reproach, he will be betraying the trust accorded to both him and his office. If he betrays this trust the public will not be accorded the protection they are entitled to under the law," said Rambachan.

He said Al-Rawi's comments appeared to be directed at influencing the DPP.

"This sordid affair must be brought to an immediate end but I will not be surprised given the AG’s comments, that the matter can see a course that is not in keeping with justice. The AG must be careful that he is unconsciously or even consciously using his position to delay justice on this matter because he thinks that the matter should not be determined during the course of the current Government’s tenure."