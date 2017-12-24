Education Minister: Don’t forget your books

As T&T celebrates Christmas today, the nation’s youths are being urged not to forget their studies during this period of thanksgiving and sharing.

Extending holiday greetings yesterday, Education Minister Anthony Garcia implored students, “To maximise their downtime.”

He said, “Keep active, play, enjoy friends and family and in whatever way possible but also try to be of service.”

Garcia explained even as he stressed, “Children can never start too early learning the importance of benevolence and it is hoped that during this time and all through the year, parents take the time to teach students the importance of giving and helping those who may be less fortunate in any small way.”

Giving thanks for having made it through another calendar year, Garcia also acknowledged the hard work and efforts by the stakeholders in education including the Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association (TTUTA) and the National Parent Teacher Association (NPTA).

He said, “Each of you, from parents, teachers, principals, caterers, bus drivers, interest groups, Minister of State in the Ministry of Education Dr Lovell Francis, technocrats and the like, have all in no small way contributed to the educational development of our nation’s youth and for that we say thank you.”

Looking to the year ahead, the minister prayed, “May the new year bring with it renewed purpose and positive change where it is needed.”

He affirmed “The Ministry of Education will continue to do its part to deliver an education that is of good quality, accessible and equitable for all.”

“As you all enjoy the break from school, the Ministry continues to prepare your schools, examinations, curriculum and all the behind the scenes work that make for a successful school year in 2018.”