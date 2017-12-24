EMA: Felicity farm faces closure

A poultry farm in Felicity, Chaguanas will have pending actions against it and may even face closure by the Environmental Management Authority (EMA).

This was yesterday disclosed by EMA’s corporate communications officer Mario Singh following the commencement of an investigation into complaints by residents of Greenidge Road Extension.

The residents complained of an awful stench emanating from a nearby duck farm.

In a release issued yesterday, Singh said a team of EMA’s investigators visited the farm yesterday and found it to be in breach of the Environmental Requirement to apply for and obtain a Certificate of Environmental Clearance (CEC) prior to commencing operations.

“The authority is also aware that other relevant arms of the State are actively investigating this matter to determine if the public health and other aspects of the farm’s operations are in compliance with statutory requirements,” Singh said.

“Once these investigations are completed, action will be taken against this farm, including, if necessary, the shutting down of the operations,” Singh added.