Two critical after shooting

Gunshots marred pre-Christmas festivities in Claxton Bay on Saturday night as gunmen opened fire on a couple, shooting them multiple times about the body and leaving them for dead.

Up to late yesterday, Akeem Rajack, 25, a scrap iron dealer and his girlfriend Laurel Gibbs, 35, of Gibbs Trace, Claxton Bay remained warded in a critical condition at the San Fernando General Hospital.

Rajack suffered three shots to the limbs and chest but the bullets missed his organs. Gibbs suffered gunshots to the abdomen and was said to be resting at the Intensive Care Unit.

Investigators believe the assailant came into Gibbs’ home sometimes around 7.20 pm and shot her. Rajack fled upon hearing the shots but he was chased and shot repeatedly.

Neighbours who heard the shots contacted the police who found Rajack bleeding at the side of the road. Both were taken to the hospital. Police said they have no motive for the crime. Anyone with infromation on the shooting can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS.

COP’S CAR STOLEN

A Police Constable who went to shop for Christmas lost his vehicle after it was stolen from the C3 car park yesterday.

Despite a heavy security presence at the car park of one of South Trinidad’s newest malls, the thieves were able to make off with the white B14 Sunny belonging to PC Nishan Samlalsingh attached to the Southern Division Task Force.

Samlalsingh told police he went to JTA Supermarket around 6 pm and returned an hour later to find his car gone. An All Points Bulletin was despatched for all officers to be on the lookout for the vehicle but it was not found. Investigations are continuing.