Crowds flock to Gulf City

While several people spent the day visiting with family and friends, others were taking advantage of the Boxing Day sale at the Gulf City Shopping Complex in La Romaine yesterday.

Scores of people gathered outside particular stores waiting for the doors to open, while outside was chaotic with bumper to bumper traffic as motorists tried to gain access in and out of the mall and find vacant parking spots.

At least two stores, Detour Tech and She Rocks, a clothes store, had to keep their doors closed, with only a few people allowed into the store at one time. Although not all the stores were open, overall there was a large turnout of shoppers at the mall.

People were seen purchasing televisions, clothes, ipads, speakers, toys among other things.

Shopper Chantalle John said she would usually just wait until Boxing Day to do most of her shopping.

“You have to really look around, but you get some good bargains on Boxing Day. So what I would do is I will just buy a few things for Christmas, but I will do the bulk of gift buying on Boxing Day,” she said.

Another customer, who wished not to be named, said he came to shop with his wife.

“This is the first time I am checking out the sale on Boxing Day, but some of the prices I have seen are good,” he said.

Several stores were also open on High Street, San Fernando, but there was no comparison to what was happening at the mall. There was no traffic and not many people. However, at JD’s, a popular shoe store, on lower High Street, a large crowd was seen waiting to get into the store, which was already packed with several people.