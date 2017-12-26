Public offers ray of hope for Stephanie

Heart patient Stephanie Mohammed spent a happy day yesterday as she received several calls from good Samaritans responding to the T&T Guardian’s article about her medical condition.

“Three people call and said they will call me back tomorrow (today) to see how the could help me,” said the mother of three.

She thanked the T&T Guardian for highlighting her plight, saying “I hope I get through. My biggest worry is for me to get through with my surgery. I am praying to God I get through.”

The 27-year-old mother, of Cunjal Road, Barrackpore, has been diagnosed with atrial fibrillation, an erratic beating of the heart, which could be fatal if she does not undergo surgery to correct the problem. An electrophysiology study (EPS) has already been done at the Advanced Cardio Vascular Institute at West Shore Medical to assess her abnormal heart rhythm. She now has to undergo another surgical procedure costing more than $200,000, but does not have the money to pay for it.

Mohammed said her medication is costly and her family is already struggling to pay bills and buy groceries. Her wish is to get well so she can take care of her children. She said on some days the pain is very intense and in the days before Christmas her husband, Shazim, who works at a supermarket, had to stay home to care for her.

Anyone willing to help can contact Mohammed at 360-4373.