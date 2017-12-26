Salvatori vendors ‘ketching hell’

Spokesman for the Salvatori Vendors Association, Steve “Black Hat” Fletcher, is calling for a better location for vendors, saying for the past year they have been “kecthing hell” to ply their trade.

Last year, vendors had to leave the compound where they were situated in downtown Port-of-Spain after being given notice to relocate by the Port-of-Spain City Corporation. They were relocated to the Central Market, but many objected to the move saying it was a poor spot to attract customers. Others also expressed concern of robberies in that area.

Yesterday, Fletcher, who had his goods on display in cardboard boxes along Frederick Street, said many vendors were still taking a chance to sell on the road this year, although the Port-of-Spain mayor had made it clear this was against the law.

“This is the worst Christmas we have ever met. Sales is terrible...is one or two thing selling,” Fletcher said.

He said this was because the city had apparently been given a “bad name” due to criminal activities and wrecking of vehicles. The exodus of customers, Fletcher said, had resulted in “big business” in the malls profiting for their bad fortune.

“People are not coming in Port-of-Spain as before. They prefer to go into the stores and into the mall to shop because they might feel safe to park their car and to walk about and we...the ordinary man, losing out,: Fletcher said.

“We need a good spot...not somewhere out of reach. We need a spot where people could see us easy and have access to us, easy to come in and buy.”

Despite the negative image of Port-of-Spain, Fletcher praised the police, who he said had done excellent work in keeping the streets safe.

“The police really came out. We saw them patrolling all the time and that was a big help, but still people did not come to shop as before in previous years,” he said, adding that part of the problem was also the fact that the city was not attractive during the holidays.