Shot cop spreads Christmas cheer with family’s help

The police officer who was shot in the abdomen after he confronted an armed 15-year-old bandit in Marabella almost two weeks ago has not yet made a full recovery, but he is in good spirits.

Although moving around is still painful, Police Constable Anand Ram say he is determined this did not stop him from visiting with his relatives and sharing in the Christmas cheer over the weekend.

“I want to drive but they will not let me,” Ram, 27, who has 18 months service, told the T&T Guardian yesterday.

“My cousin and I visiting family, I just cannot stay home. Yesterday (Christmas Day) relatives came over by me so I visiting relatives today.”

Ram said he was given 28 days injury leave, but when he returns to the clinic on January 19 he will have an idea when he can resume duties.

Although he knows it might be some time before he can return to work, Ram said he was anxious to return to patrolling the streets with his colleagues.